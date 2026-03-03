Princeton Logan to host eighth grade regional: Junior high volleyball update v

Princeton Logan will take the No. 1 seed into the IESA Class 3A regional eighth-grade volleyball tournament it will host beginning Saturday.

The Lions (15-2) will face No. 8 Rockford Kennedy at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by No. 5 Spring Valley JFK vs. No. 4 Rockford Marshall at 10:15 a.m.

In Kewanee, No. 7 Bureau Valley will meet No. 2 Princeville at 10 a.m. Saturday at the 2A Wethersfield eighth grade regional.

In the seventh grade, No. 3 seed Bureau Valley defeated No. 6 Cambridge 25-6, 25-7 at the 2A Wethersfield Regional on Saturday. The Storm will play No. 2 Princeville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Host Wethersfield is the No. 1 seed.

No. 3 seed Princeton Logan lost to No. 4 LaSalle Lincoln 17-25, 26-24, 23-25 and No. 7 seed Spring Valley JFK lost to No. 2 Mendota Northbrook 6-25, 17-25 on Saturday in the Class 3A regional at LaSalle.