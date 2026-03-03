Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Princeton Logan to host eighth grade regional: Junior high volleyball update v

Logan Lions

Logan Lions (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton Logan will take the No. 1 seed into the IESA Class 3A regional eighth-grade volleyball tournament it will host beginning Saturday.

The Lions (15-2) will face No. 8 Rockford Kennedy at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by No. 5 Spring Valley JFK vs. No. 4 Rockford Marshall at 10:15 a.m.

In Kewanee, No. 7 Bureau Valley will meet No. 2 Princeville at 10 a.m. Saturday at the 2A Wethersfield eighth grade regional.

In the seventh grade, No. 3 seed Bureau Valley defeated No. 6 Cambridge 25-6, 25-7 at the 2A Wethersfield Regional on Saturday. The Storm will play No. 2 Princeville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Host Wethersfield is the No. 1 seed.

No. 3 seed Princeton Logan lost to No. 4 LaSalle Lincoln 17-25, 26-24, 23-25 and No. 7 seed Spring Valley JFK lost to No. 2 Mendota Northbrook 6-25, 17-25 on Saturday in the Class 3A regional at LaSalle.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL