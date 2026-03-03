Plunging with a purpose: Residents brace frigid waters at 9th Annual Mendota Polar Plunge

Lisa Johnson, who donated the most money individually for the polar plunge with $4,370, takes the icy plunge into Lake Mendota during the 9th Annual Mendota Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 28. Johnson has participated in the polar plunge for over 15 years (Mathias Woerner)

When the clock struck noon on Saturday at Lake Mendota, it was a brisk 39 degrees and felt like 23 degrees. More than 100 brave souls decided to take that time to plunge into the frigid waters of the lake to support a cause.

The 9th Annual Mendota Polar Plunge at Lake Mendota drew about 125 participants from 13 teams who took a dip in the water to support Special Olympics of Illinois.

Participating teams included Below Zero Bruins, Dream Achievers, IVCC Project Plunge, Mendota High School, LP Plungers, The Narwhals, Great Clips Glacier Girls, Radio Anchors, Frozen Patty’s, Freeze! Fins!, Sullivan Foods Mendota, Mendota Garden Club and Oregon Girls Basketball.

The event raised $36,000 for local Special Olympics programs, primarily in the Mendota, La Salle, and Peru areas, said the Special Olympics of Illinois Region A Director of Development, Katie Risley.

Before the plunge, teams convened in the Mendota Civic Center for food, beverages, music and a program to award individuals and teams for their enthusiasm for the cause, as well as highlight the importance of the donations made.

“I want to thank each and every one of you plungers for being here,” Risley said to the crowded Mendota Civic Center. “Thank you for showing up and committing to fundraising and jumping in the cold water. It is only because of you that were here, so thank you. We really appreciate your commitment as well as the commitment of our volunteers.”

Lisa Johnson was awarded for donating the most money individually for the polar plunge, $4,370.

“I love the cause ... My neighbor had a daughter that participated in Special Olympics for years,” Johnson said. “I’ve always had an interest in it because it is such a worthy thing. I’ve been doing this plunge over 15 years. I started in Bloomington, and then I was in Yorkville, and then once they started here, I’ve been plunging here ever since.”

The Below Zero Bruins were awarded for donating the most money as a team, with a total of $7,425.

The team with the best costumes was The Narwhals, who donned horned headbands.

The award for team spirit was given to the Dream Achievers.

“We have a team of about 12 athletes, and they love fun events like this,” Dream Achievers team organizer Jen Zinke said. “My daughter and I have been doing this for a while, but four years ago we started our own team and we love participating like this.”

In addition to the polar plunge, the Dream Achievers and other teams participate in Special Olympics of Illinois events like bowling, bocce, spring games, basketball skills, golf skills, softball, track and field and snowshoeing, all of which were helped by the donations made for Saturday’s polar plunge.

“We really appreciate the generosity of the community in helping us achieve our mission,” Risley said. “The funds raised from this event make a big impact on Special Olympics athletes. Because of this polar plunge, we can continue to provide quality programs and competitions free of charge to our athletes year-round.”

Region A of the Special Olympics of Illinois serves Whiteside, Lee, Jo Daviess, Bureau, Ogle, Boone, La Salle, Stephenson, Carroll, Winnebago, Dekalb and Putnam County.

Special Olympics of Illinois works to change lives through the power of joy and sport.