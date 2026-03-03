Meet the 2025-26 All-BCR Wrestling Team

Boys

Eli Berlin, Princeton, sr.

The senior grappler wrestled his way to sectional as a regional champion at 190 pounds at the 1A Princeton Regional. He finished with a 38-10 record with an area-best 31 falls, setting a new single-season record, along with 72 takedowns and 34 escapes. He finished fourth at the LeRoy Invite and fifth at the DeWitt Sabre Invitational.

Eli Berlin (PHS photo)

Mikey Benge, St. Bede, So.

The St. Bede sophomore posted a 31-6 record at 126 pounds with first-place finishes at the Fort Zumwalt (Mo.) Jaguar Classic and Kewanee Invitational and second-place finishes at the Seneca and Orion tournaments. He had 20 pins, 41 takedowns, 11 reversals and 13 escapes.

Mikey Benge

Corbin Brown, Princeton, so.

Brown punched his ticket to sectional for the first time at 132 pounds with a third-place showing at the Princeton Regional. He went 32-13 on the season with 69 takedowns and 26 escapes.

Corbin Brown (PHS photo)

Kane Dauber, Princeton, so.

There was no sophomore jinx for Dauber, who tracked down his second state medal with a fourth-place finish in Class 1A at 138 pounds. Missing time by injury, Dauber finished strong with a 29-5 record, including a regional championship, 18 falls and five tech falls. He finished third at the DeWitt Sabre Invitational.

Kane Dauber (PHS photo)

Justyn Doden, PC-Hall, so.

The Panthers sophomore heavyweight was a sectional qualifier, placing third at the Princeton Regional at 285 pounds. He finished at 24-18.

Justyn Doden (PCHS)

Casey Etheridge, Princeton, sr.

The two-time BCR Wrestler of the Year added a second straight state medal with a runner-up finish at 165 pounds. He finished at 46-7. He also scored an area-best 103 takedowns along with seven tech falls and 30 escapes. He won the LeRoy Invite and DeWitt Sabre Invitational, placing second in the PIT. He finished with a 157-39 career record, third all-time for PHS.

Casey Etheridge (PHS)

Max Moreno, St. Bede, so.

The St. Bede sophomore finished with a team-high wins, going 36-9 at 132 pounds. He recorded 17 falls, 14 tech falls, 87 takedowns, 15 reversals and 16 escapes. He won the Fort Zumwalt (Mo.) Jaguar Classic, placed second at the Orion Invitational and third at the Plano and Kewanee tournaments. He was the regional runner-up at the Princeton Regional to qualify for sectional.

Max Moreno

Brady Peach, Princeton, so.

Brady had a Peach of a sophomore season, going 32-12 at 106 pounds with a second-place finish at the LeRoy Invite and a sixth-place finish at the DeWitt Sabre Invitational. He recorded 15 falls.

Brady Peach (PHS photo)

Augustus Swanson, Princeton, sr.

Swanson became just the second four-time state qualifier for the Tigers, landing his second state medal with a 1A runner-up finish at 113 pounds. The BCR co-Wrestler of the Year led the area with 47 wins, finishing 47-3. He had 30 falls, 81 takedowns and five tech falls. He won Princeton’s Lyle King Invitational for the first time and won the LeRoy Invite. He finished with a 154-26 record, fourth all-time for PHS. Swanson was selected to be on the 31st annual IWCOA Team Illinois vs. Iowa All-Star Classic on March 15.

Augustus Swanson (PHS photo)

Girls

Abby Harris, Princeton, so.

Harris had a 15-7 record, qualifying for sectionals at 115 pounds with a fourth-place finish on her home mats at regional.

Abby Harris (PHS photo)

Ella Irwin, PC-Hall, sr.

The Putnam County senior was a four-time sectional qualifier, placing fourth at regional at 179 pounds this year. She placed second at the Metamora and Mahomet-Seymour tournaments and third at Ottawa. She finished with a 17-8 record, including 16 falls.

Ella Irwin

Jadeyn Klingenberg, Princeton, so.

Klingenberg qualified for sectionals at 125 pounds with a fourth-place finish at the Princeton Regional. She had an 18-17 record.