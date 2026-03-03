Friends of Princeton Public Library hosts Spring Book Sale March 26-28

The Friends of Princeton Public Library will be hosting its Spring Book Sale over March 26-28 in the Library’s Friends Sale Room. (Photo provided by the Princeton Public Library)

The Friends of Princeton Public Library will be hosting its Spring Book Sale from March 26-28 in the Library’s Friends Sale Room.

Over 5,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback, are for sale, including current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CD’s and DVD’s.

There will be a preview for members only from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and from 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.

All sales are held in the Friends of Princeton Library Sale Room. Patrons may enter through the front doors of the Library and follow the signs, which will direct them to the sale.

All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the Book Sale Room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.