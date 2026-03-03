Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Central Bank Illinois donates to newly established Princeton Foundation

Bank president says contribution supports long-term community investment and philanthropy

Community Bank President Jeff Hunt presents Princeton Foundation Founder and Board Member Rick Clary with the donation check. (Photo Provided By Central Bank Illinois)

By Bill Freskos

Central Bank of Illinois recently announced that it made a sizable donation to the Princeton Foundation.

According to a news release, this donation is intended to help long-term community investment while encouraging local philanthropy.

“At Central Bank, we believe that banking is more than just managing transactions; it’s about investing in the people and places we call home,” community bank president Jeff Hunt said. “Our contribution to The Princeton Foundation is an investment in the future of Princeton. We aren’t just looking at the needs of today, we are helping build a financial foundation that will support local nonprofits and community initiatives for generations to come.”

According to the Princeton Foundation’s website, the newly established foundation was created to provide funding for charitable, educational and civil projects in the area.

For more information about supporting The Princeton Foundation, call 815-875-3333.

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.