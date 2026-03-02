Putnam County library screens ‘Blue Carbon’ documentary March 12

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to a free screening of “Blue Carbon” on Thursday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at the Condit Branch.

The documentary is told through the perspective of Grammy-nominated music producer, DJ and environmental toxicologist Jayda Guy. Featuring a score by RZA and music by Seu Jorge, the film brings together science and storytelling to examine the emerging role of coastal ecosystems in addressing climate change.

Filmed in the United States, Senegal, Vietnam, France, Colombia and Brazil, the film explores the science behind “blue carbon” — the ability of salt marshes, seagrasses and mangroves to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Through encounters with wildlife such as Florida manatees, humpback whales and American crocodiles, and by highlighting community-driven conservation efforts, the documentary offers a thoughtful look at both the urgency and potential of protecting these vital ecosystems.

The film is 1 hour and 24 minutes, is not rated and is made possible through the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Tangled Bank Studios. The program is free and open to the public.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center Street in Putnam. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.