Putnam County library hosts crayon art workshop at Granville Branch

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free art workshop, “Crayon Chic: Wearable Art,” on Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m.

Participants will melt crayon shavings to create one-of-a-kind charms featuring swirls, splashes and bold color. Each finished piece can be kept as an accessory or given as a gift.

The program is geared toward adults and youth ages 10 and older and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.