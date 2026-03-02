Egg My Yard: Mendota Business and Professional Women celebrating Easter

The Mendota BPW at their last fundraising event, a Euchre tournament at the Mendota Golf Club. (Photo Provided By Mendota BPW)

The Mendota Business and Professional Women organization is offering a way to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday by making baskets for Mendota residents.

For $30, you get a basket with four dozen eggs. For $15, you get a personalized basket with different toys and candies, with your name on the basket.

The deadline to register is March 27. Baskets will be delivered on April 4.

By purchasing an Easter basket, you are helping Mendota BPW support local women with their education.

“This will be the fourth year that we’ve done this, so it’s been a hit,” President of Mendota BPW Megan Kneebone said. “We give away scholarships in the fall to women returning back to school, and then in the spring we give scholarships to high school seniors.”

The Mendota Business and Professional Women organization hosts monthly gatherings that offer a consistent opportunity to connect and build relationships to help work towards professional growth, community engagement and female empowerment.

“We’re always looking for people to join us,” Kneebone said. “Find us on Facebook. It’s an open group, so people are always welcome to come and go as they want.”

For more information, call 815-910-5572 or email mendota.bpw@gmail.com.