Area girls earn Three Rivers East, Lincoln Trail all-conference honors

Princeton's Keighley Davis (left) and Payton Brandt were both named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference for 2025-26. (Photo provided)

Princeton senior Keighley Davis and sophomore Payton Brandt were selected first team Three Rivers East All-Conference for the 2025-26 season.

Davis was one of four players chosen unanimously along with junior Damaris Diaz of Kewanee, sophomore Gisselle Martin and Lucy Oetting of Sterling Newman and senior Aubrey Huisman of Erie-Prophetstown.

Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll, a returning unanimous all-conference selection from 2024-25 was named to the second team having played in just three conference games due to a season-ending knee injury.

Also picked to the second team were Hall senior Charlie Pellegrini and juniors Audrey Clucas and Bailey VanWinkle of Kewanee, Mariyah Elam of Mendota and Elaina Allen of Newman.

Junior Caroline Morris and senior Natalia Zamora of Hall received Honorable Mention All-Conference honors along with Mendota sophomore Karson Doyle, Newman sophomore Veronica Haley and Erie-Prophetstown seniors Lauren Abbott, Brynn Brown and Ashlyn Johnson.

Lincoln Trail All-Conference

Bureau Valley had four players on the Lincoln Trail Conference team with junior Libby Endress and sophomore Brynley Doty were named to the First Team, senior Emily Wright on the Second Team with sophomore Brooke Helms receiving Special Mention.