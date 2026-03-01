Putnam County library screens documentary on Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to a free screening of “Triangle Fire” on Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at the McNabb Branch.

On March 25, 1911, a dropped match on the eighth floor of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory sparked a fire that killed more than 100 workers who were trapped inside. It was the deadliest workplace accident in New York City’s history.

The tragedy marked a turning point in American industrial history, leading to major reforms in labor laws and workplace safety.

The 54-minute film is rated PG and is available through Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public.

The McNabb Branch is located at 322 W. Main Street in McNabb. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.