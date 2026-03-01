La Salle native, St. Bede grad helps USA Hockey win gold

La Salle native and St. Bede graduate Dr. Michael Stuart (left) celebrates the USA men's hockey victory Sunday with Jack Hughes (right), who scored the winning "golden goal" in overtime. Stuart is the International Ice Hockey Federation medical supervisor for men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo submitted by Dr. Michael Stuart)

If you rooted for the USA Hockey teams in the Olympics, then you also cheered on a La Salle native who serves as Chief Medical Officer for USA Hockey.

Dr. Michael Stuart, 68, graduated St. Bede Academy in 1975 and then left the La Salle-Peru area to pursue a medical career. That career led to medical roles in five Winter Olympic Games.

After completing his undergraduate studies at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, Stuart earned a medical degree in 1983 at Rush Medical College in Chicago. He completed a five-year residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, followed by a sports medicine fellowship at the University of Western Ontario.

La Salle native and St. Bede graduate Dr. Michael Stuart (center) International Ice Hockey Federation [IIHF] medical supervisor for men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, is seen here meeting with the emergency medical services team in Milano. (Photo provided by Dr. Michael Stuart)

He spent his entire professional career as an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic, retiring in January 2024. He still resides in Rochester with his wife, the former Nancy Cosgrove of Peru, and has four children.

Their sons, Michael, Colin and Mark, all played professional hockey, including the National Hockey League. Daughter Cristin played hockey for Division 1 Boston College. Mark is an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers.

Stuart discussed his evolution from orthopedic surgeon and hockey dad to his expansive role with USA Hockey with Shaw Local News Network. Although Olympic medals are reserved for athletes, Stuart has two gold medals and a bronze medal from serving as the USA Hockey men’s team physician at world championships.

How exciting was it to be there in Milano Cortina for the men’s and the women’s victories? Tell me about the atmosphere.

Stuart: The atmosphere at the Santagiulia arena in Milano was incredible. The energy level, the quality of the competitions, and the overtime victories by both the USA women’s and men’s team in their gold medal games were outstanding. I have a very personal relationship with USA Hockey as the Chief Medical Officer and have served as the USA Hockey men’s team physician at multiple World Championships, the World Cup of Hockey, and the Olympic Games.

These victories in Milano were especially meaningful for me, since I was on the USA Hockey bench as the team doctor in Vancouver in 2010, when Canada won the gold medal in overtime after Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal. I was also on the bench in Sochi when T.J. Oshie scored multiple shootout goals to beat the host team, Russia, and when Canada beat the USA in the semifinal game by one goal. This victory in Milano was very sweet for USA Hockey, because it’s been 46 years since the 1980 Miracle on Ice team won gold.

How did you come to be involved in Olympic hockey?

Stuart: I got involved as a team doctor for USA Hockey way back in 1990, and I’ve been traveling with USA Hockey teams ever since. I then took over as the Chief Medical Officer. I chair the USA Hockey’s Safety and Protective Equipment Committee and oversee all the safety and injury prevention initiatives. I am also a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Medical Committee, the only person from the United States. We strive to improve safety for the sport of ice hockey throughout the world.

I am also an IIHF Medical Supervisor for World Championships and now the Olympic Winter Games. That role is quite different. The Medical Supervisor is responsible for all aspects of medical care at the World Championships and the Olympic Games. This includes the emergency action plan, injury reporting, doping control (drug testing), and concussion spotting. This is a supervisory role where I don’t treat athletes but ensure the highest quality of care.

Were you personally a hockey player or did you come from a family that followed hockey? Tell me about your familiarity with the sport.

Stuart: I was a Blackhawks fan, but we didn’t have organized hockey or an indoor ice arena in La Salle-Peru. We moved to Rochester, Minnesota, in 1983 with four young children who got involved in youth hockey, and I became the team physician for the Rochester Mustangs of the United States Hockey League.

Our four children went on to play Division 1 college hockey, and our three sons played professional hockey, including in the National Hockey League. I became team doctor for multiple USA hockey teams and, eventually, the chief medical officer, which led to my involvement as team doctor in world championships, the World Cup of Hockey, and the Olympic Games.

My orthopedic sports medicine career at Mayo Clinic allowed me to assemble a research team, which is still active in ice hockey and concussion research. We have published numerous articles on the safety of ice hockey, including injury epidemiology, facial protection, and concussion prevention. I have enjoyed a long career as a hockey dad, a hockey fan, a hockey doctor, a hockey researcher, and now a hockey supervisor.

Is this a full-time endeavor for you now, or are you still an active physician in private practice?

Stuart: I am retired from Mayo Clinic, so I no longer see patients or do surgery. My life now is centered around our four children, 11 grandchildren, friends, and spending time at our lake cabin. But I remain very active, leading a Mayo Clinic hockey research team and working for both USA Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Medical Federation. I attend meetings and I travel extensively for World Championships and the Olympic Games. I am a volunteer and not an employee, but hockey is obviously a passion because of my long career in the sport. I now enjoy watching our grandchildren play hockey and other sports.

Will you be at the next Olympics? Would you like to be there the next time the men, the men or the women compete?

Stuart: That’s a good question. I certainly would like to. I guess time will tell. Four years is a long time away, but I would envision that I will still be the Chief Medical Officer for USA Hockey and hopefully still a member of the IHF Medical Committee. If I have another opportunity, I will relish it.