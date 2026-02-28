Cozy Corner in Streator back in business after fire

Cozy Corner reopened Thursday morning after more than a month of rebuilding following a fire. (Photo Provided By Cozy Corner)

Cozy Corner in Streator reopened this week following a fire at the restaurant in January.

The restaurant welcomed customers back on Thursday morning after being closed for about a month, thanking the Streator community for their patience and support during the rebuilding process.

Owners said they’re excited to see customers again and begin a new chapter.

“After a month of heartbreak and rebuilding, our doors are open again,” The owners said in a text message. “The fire may have paused us, but it never took away our spirit. We’re grateful to be back open and seeing familiar faces!”

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Orders can be placed ahead of time by calling the restaurant at 815-672-9299.