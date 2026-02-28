Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Cozy Corner in Streator back in business after fire

Owners thank community for support during month-long rebuilding process

Cozy Corner reopened Thursday morning after more than a month of rebuilding following a fire.

Cozy Corner reopened Thursday morning after more than a month of rebuilding following a fire. (Photo Provided By Cozy Corner)

By Bill Freskos

Cozy Corner in Streator reopened this week following a fire at the restaurant in January.

The restaurant welcomed customers back on Thursday morning after being closed for about a month, thanking the Streator community for their patience and support during the rebuilding process.

Owners said they’re excited to see customers again and begin a new chapter.

“After a month of heartbreak and rebuilding, our doors are open again,” The owners said in a text message. “The fire may have paused us, but it never took away our spirit. We’re grateful to be back open and seeing familiar faces!”

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Orders can be placed ahead of time by calling the restaurant at 815-672-9299.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.