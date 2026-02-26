Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Woodland rolls over H-S, into 1A regional title game: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Warriors to face Newark on Friday; Seneca and Fieldcrest will also play for championships

Woodland Warriors logo

Woodland Warriors logo

By Brian Hoxsey

Boys basketball

Woodland 72, Henry-Senachwine 41: In the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals at the Warrior Dome, the subsectional No. 2-seeded Warriors led 22-8 after one quarter and 42-19 at the intermission in the win over the No. 7-seeded Mallards.

Woodland (24-9) now plays Newark at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game.

The Warriors received balanced scoring from Nate Berry (19 points), Jaron Follmer (15 points), Nolan Price (14 points), Grant Wissen (13 points) and Brezdyn Simons (eight points).

Newark 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: In the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals at the Warrior Dome, the No. 3-seeded Norsemen led 19-13 after one period and 29-23 at halftime before outscoring the No. 6-seeded Panthers 20-8 in the third quarter.

Newark (17-16) was led by Cody Kulbartz (16 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks), Reggie Chapman (10 points, six rebounds, 11 assists), Austin Reibel (12 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Jimmy Kath (11 points, seven rebounds, three assists).

Seneca 58, Peotone 53: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the No. 6-seeded Fighting Irish (14-17) overcame a 17-9 first-quarter deficit in upsetting the No. 3-seeded Blue Devils.

Seneca now plays for the championship against the host Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday.

Brayden Simek led the Irish with 20 points – all in the final three quarters – while James Zydron had 16 points and six rebounds, and Zeb Maxwell 12 points.

Indian Creek 57, Somonauk 42: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the No. 7-seeded Bobcats (9-23) had their season come to an end with the loss to the top-seeded Timberwolves.

Senior guard Landin Stillwell led Somonauk with 13 points.

Byron 73, Sandwich 45: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional, the No. 7-seeded Indians fell to the No. 2-seeded Tigers to finish the season at 11-21.

Sandwich was led by Griffin Somlock’s 18 points, while Nick Michalek added 11 points, and Brady Behringer chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Fieldcrest 67, Peoria Heights 45: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Knoxville Regional, the No. 3-seeded Knights (17-13) topped the No. 6-seeded Patriots to advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. title game against No. 2-seeded Brimfield.

LeRoy 65, Flanagan-Cornell 47: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional, the No. 9-seeded Falcons (10-22) finished their season with the loss to the top-seeded Panthers.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsSandwich PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland PrepsFlanagan-Cornell PrepsSeneca PrepsFieldcrest PrepsSomonauk PrepsSerena PrepsNewark PrepsLeland PrepsEarlville PrepsMyWebTimesMarquette PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.