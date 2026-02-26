Woodland rolls over H-S, into 1A regional title game: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 72, Henry-Senachwine 41: In the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals at the Warrior Dome, the subsectional No. 2-seeded Warriors led 22-8 after one quarter and 42-19 at the intermission in the win over the No. 7-seeded Mallards.

Woodland (24-9) now plays Newark at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game.

The Warriors received balanced scoring from Nate Berry (19 points), Jaron Follmer (15 points), Nolan Price (14 points), Grant Wissen (13 points) and Brezdyn Simons (eight points).

Newark 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: In the Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinals at the Warrior Dome, the No. 3-seeded Norsemen led 19-13 after one period and 29-23 at halftime before outscoring the No. 6-seeded Panthers 20-8 in the third quarter.

Newark (17-16) was led by Cody Kulbartz (16 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks), Reggie Chapman (10 points, six rebounds, 11 assists), Austin Reibel (12 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Jimmy Kath (11 points, seven rebounds, three assists).

Seneca 58, Peotone 53: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the No. 6-seeded Fighting Irish (14-17) overcame a 17-9 first-quarter deficit in upsetting the No. 3-seeded Blue Devils.

Seneca now plays for the championship against the host Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday.

Brayden Simek led the Irish with 20 points – all in the final three quarters – while James Zydron had 16 points and six rebounds, and Zeb Maxwell 12 points.

Indian Creek 57, Somonauk 42: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the No. 7-seeded Bobcats (9-23) had their season come to an end with the loss to the top-seeded Timberwolves.

Senior guard Landin Stillwell led Somonauk with 13 points.

Byron 73, Sandwich 45: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional, the No. 7-seeded Indians fell to the No. 2-seeded Tigers to finish the season at 11-21.

Sandwich was led by Griffin Somlock’s 18 points, while Nick Michalek added 11 points, and Brady Behringer chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Fieldcrest 67, Peoria Heights 45: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Knoxville Regional, the No. 3-seeded Knights (17-13) topped the No. 6-seeded Patriots to advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. title game against No. 2-seeded Brimfield.

LeRoy 65, Flanagan-Cornell 47: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Hoopeston Regional, the No. 9-seeded Falcons (10-22) finished their season with the loss to the top-seeded Panthers.