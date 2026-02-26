Putnam County library awarded $33,892 grant for youth science programming

The Putnam County Public Library District has been awarded a Project Next Generation Grant from the Illinois State Library of $33,892.

The funded project, “From Soil to Stars: Discover Science All Around,” will provide hands-on science and technology programming for youth ages 11 through 14 throughout Putnam County and surrounding communities. The initiative is designed to spark curiosity, strengthen practical science skills and expand access to engaging learning experiences both in person and at home.

The program will be offered in two sessions — summer and fall.

Summer Session: Earth Explorers

The Summer Session, Earth Explorers, will introduce participants to three key areas of environmental science: Weather & Climate (Weather Lab), Biodiversity (Nature Detective) and Soil & Watershed Systems (Unearth It!). Through interactive, hands-on activities, youth will explore real-world environmental systems and gain a deeper understanding of the science shaping their communities. The session will conclude with an all-expenses-paid field trip to the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford.

The Granville Branch will also purchase a groundwater simulator — a hands-on visual model that demonstrates groundwater flow, wells, aquifers and how contaminants, such as those from leaking storage tanks, can move underground. This tool will make complex groundwater systems clear and engaging for learners of all ages.

Fall Session: Sky Explorers

The Fall Session, Sky Explorers, will focus on backyard astronomy. Participants will observe both daytime and nighttime skies from their own homes — whether in town or rural areas — using rotating telescope and binocular kits. Youth will learn about light pollution, develop practical sky observation skills and build confidence using real scientific tools. The session will culminate with an all-expenses-paid field trip to the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

Lasting Community Resource

Beyond the grant period, the materials and learning kits developed through “From Soil to Stars” will remain in circulation, providing a lasting educational resource for the community.

The library looks forward to welcoming youth participants to one or both sessions. Additional details, including start dates and registration information, will be announced soon.

For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or Project Next Generation Project Director Rachael Blomquist at rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org.