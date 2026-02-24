Flanagan-Cornell, Newark, Somonauk, Fieldcrest, Sandwich advance with regional wins: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Flanagan-Cornell 48, Hoopeston Area 45: At Hoopeston in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional, the visiting Falcons pulled off the mild upset of their regional hosts led by 30 points from Logan Ruddy.

Cody Pinkerton added 11 points, nine coming on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Riley Wallace iced things at the free-throw line.

Flanagan-Cornell, the No. 9 seed in its sub-sectional, will next face top-seeded LeRoy on Wednesday.

Henry-Senachwine 82, Leland 59: At Henry in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Woodland Regional, the visiting Panthers finished the season 12-18 with the loss to the host Mallards.

Hayden Spoonmore (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Declan Brennan (27 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for Leland.

Newark 63, LaMoille 27: At Newark in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Woodland Regional, the Norsemen – seeded third in their half of the sub-sectional – rolled to victory to earn a semifinal match against No. 6 Gardner-South Wilmington on Wednesday in rural Streator.

Newark was led by Reggie Chapman (19 points, seven assists), Cody Kulbartz (16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) and Jimmy Kath (14 points, three assists).

Dwight 79, DePue 58: At Dwight in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the Trojans survived a slight scare and pulled away to earn a Wednesday semifinal date with St. Bede.

Midland 62, Serena 56 (OT): At Serena in the quartefinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the host Huskers fell in overtime to their visitors to finish the season 15-17.

Midland (16-15) advanced on to Wednesday’s semifinals, where the Timberwolves will play sub-sectional No. 1 seed Marquette Academy.

Somonauk 73, Lombard Prep 51: At Somonauk in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the host Bobcats won a No. 7 vs. No. 9 matchup to advance to a Wednesday semifinal against Indian Creek.

Landin Stillwell scored 24 points, and Owen Hopkins and Tristan Reed put in 14 apiece for victorious Somonauk.

Fieldcrest 89, Lowpoint-Washburn 25: At Minonk in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Knoxville Regional, the host Knights dominated to move on to face Peoria Heights in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Fieldcrest is now 17-13.

Sandwich 41, Stillman Valley 38: At Sandwich in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional, the host Indians got a late 3-pointer from Griffin Somlock and two free throws off the hands of EJ Treptow to ice the win and advance to a Wednesday semifinal matchup with regional top seed Byron.

Nick Michalek and Braden Behringer scored 10 points apiece to pace the Indians. Treptow added eight points and Somlock seven.