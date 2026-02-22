Streator fire department welcomes two new firefighters

Gio Pappas is sworn in Monday, Feb. 16, by Streator City Clerk Patricia Henderson during a pinning ceremony at Streator City Hall. (Photo Provided By Streator Fire Department)

Two new firefighters officially began their careers with the Streator Fire Department this week.

Family members, friends, coworkers and city staff gathered for a pinning ceremony to swear in Gio Pappas and Chandler Bedeker this week as the department’s newest firefighters.

Bedeker is a Streator native and a 2018 graduate of Streator High School. He served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the department.

Pappas, who grew up in Lockport, holds a master’s degree in psychology from Calumet College of St. Joseph.

Both firefighters will complete two weeks of in-house training before reporting to the Illinois Fire Service Institute for a seven-week fire academy in early March.