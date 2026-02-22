Starved Rock County Community Foundation establishes ‘HOF’ Fund

The Starved Rock County Community Foundation recently partnered with the Maierhofer family to establish the “HOF” Fund in honor of late Seneca farmer Jim Maierhofer.

The fund was started with family donations and funds donated in Maierhofer’s name during his memorial service. The fund will award grants to nonprofit organizations

“Our dad was involved in so much in our community over the years. He was a volunteer fireman, an active member of the Lions Club, a 4-H leader, a huge supporter of his kids’ and grandchildren’s school activities, especially the FFA. He was constantly helping out wherever he could. We couldn’t decide how to specially honor him and continue his efforts, so we are asking the community of his descendants to provide the ideas and then take action.” Maierhofer’s son Les Maierhofer, said in a news release.

Priority will be given to Seneca area organizations that support agriculture, serve disadvantaged populations, provide safety, or help maintain the Seneca area’s appearance. Grants also will be awarded to organizations in communities where a Jim Maierhofer descendant resides.

The $1,000 grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations to make small and impactful community improvements. HOF Fund applications are available and being accepted.

“Dad was never out to change the world, but his daily goal was to make someone’s world a little better,” Maierhofer’s son Jeff Maierhofer also said in the news release. “We are excited to work with the SRCCF and take advantage of their proven investment record and success in administering many funds.”

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that builds charitable funds to benefit Starved Rock Country places and people.

For more information, visit srccf.org/fund/hof-fund/ or call 815-252-2906, ext. 1.