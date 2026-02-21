Wesley Janick, Cooper Corder earn 1A state title bouts at IHSA State Finals: The Times Friday Roundup

Marquette’s Wesley Janick works on Morrison’s Cael Wright during sectionals last week. Janick has started 3-0 at the IHSA Individual State Finals to earn a spot wrestling for a state championship at 120 pounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys wrestling

Marquette’s Janick, Sandwich’s Corder wrestling for state titles: At the second of three days of the IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign-Urbana on Friday, Marquette Academy’s Wesley Janick earned a spot in the Class 1A 120-pound state championship match, winning his second one-point decision of the tournament – 4-3 over Chicago Hope Academy’s Nolan Callahan – in Friday’s semifinals.

Janick – seeded 15th in his bracket with wins over the No. 2, 7 and 6 entrants – scored all four of his points in the second period via an escape and a takedown, holding onto his slim advantage to punch his berth into Saturday evening’s state title bout against No. 5 seed Weston Frazier of Fithian Oakwood.

Sandwich’s Cooper Corder at 1A 150 will also be wrestling for a state championship Saturday after a dominant 17-1 technical fall in the second period over Vandalia’s Dade Kleinik. Corder – the top seed in his bracket – will be facing No. 3 Clinton VerHeecke of Decatur Unity for the state title.

Janick’s Marquette teammate Alex Schaefer is also still alive for a medal at 215 after a second-period pin of Rochester’s Connor Broughton following a 1-1 start Thursday. Schaefer’s next bout is in the consolation quarterfinals.

Sandwich’s Joshua Kotalik at 1A 175 earned a 12-6 decision over Lena-Winslow’s John Mensendike to stay alive for a state medal. A consolation quarterfinal bout with Byron’s Brody Stien is next.

Seneca’s Landen Venecia at 1A 190 is in the consolation quarterfinals after a 21-6 technical fall win and 12-2 major decision in the consolation bracket.

In Class 2A, Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford rebounded from a Thursday loss with two victories Thursday – a 4-2 decision against Highland Park’s Daniel Derbedyenyev and a 9-2 decision against Antioch’s Colin Arquilla. Top-seeded Judah Heeg of Lemont awaits Weatherford in the consolation quarterfinals and stands between the Pirates standout and a top-six state medal.

Boys basketball

Pekin 43, Streator 42: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs lost a one-point, back-and-forth game to the Dragons to finish the regular season 13-17.

Joe Hoekstra broke Streator’s single-season rebound record with 11 Friday, also scoring a team-best 18 points. Brennen Stillwell added 14 points.

Streator plays Ottawa in the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Streator senior Joe Hoekstra (Provided by Streator High School)

Parkview Christian 60, Leland 56: At Yorkville, the Panthers lost a close nonconference game despite a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double from Declan Brennan, plus 10 points courtesy of Gunnar Swenson.

Serena 57, Gardner-S. Wilmington 46: At Serena, the host Huskers prevailed on senior night, extending a nine-point halftime lead to 14 by the close of the third quarter.