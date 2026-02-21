Shaw Local

Wesley Janick, Cooper Corder earn 1A state title bouts at IHSA State Finals: The Times Friday Roundup

Marquette’s Wesley Janick works on Morrison’s Cael Wright in the 120 pound 3rd place match Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, during the Class 1A wrestling sectionals in Byron.

Marquette’s Wesley Janick works on Morrison’s Cael Wright during sectionals last week. Janick has started 3-0 at the IHSA Individual State Finals to earn a spot wrestling for a state championship at 120 pounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

By J.T. Pedelty

Boys wrestling

Marquette’s Janick, Sandwich’s Corder wrestling for state titles: At the second of three days of the IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign-Urbana on Friday, Marquette Academy’s Wesley Janick earned a spot in the Class 1A 120-pound state championship match, winning his second one-point decision of the tournament – 4-3 over Chicago Hope Academy’s Nolan Callahan – in Friday’s semifinals.

Janick – seeded 15th in his bracket with wins over the No. 2, 7 and 6 entrants – scored all four of his points in the second period via an escape and a takedown, holding onto his slim advantage to punch his berth into Saturday evening’s state title bout against No. 5 seed Weston Frazier of Fithian Oakwood.

Sandwich’s Cooper Corder at 1A 150 will also be wrestling for a state championship Saturday after a dominant 17-1 technical fall in the second period over Vandalia’s Dade Kleinik. Corder – the top seed in his bracket – will be facing No. 3 Clinton VerHeecke of Decatur Unity for the state title.

Janick’s Marquette teammate Alex Schaefer is also still alive for a medal at 215 after a second-period pin of Rochester’s Connor Broughton following a 1-1 start Thursday. Schaefer’s next bout is in the consolation quarterfinals.

Sandwich’s Joshua Kotalik at 1A 175 earned a 12-6 decision over Lena-Winslow’s John Mensendike to stay alive for a state medal. A consolation quarterfinal bout with Byron’s Brody Stien is next.

Seneca’s Landen Venecia at 1A 190 is in the consolation quarterfinals after a 21-6 technical fall win and 12-2 major decision in the consolation bracket.

In Class 2A, Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford rebounded from a Thursday loss with two victories Thursday – a 4-2 decision against Highland Park’s Daniel Derbedyenyev and a 9-2 decision against Antioch’s Colin Arquilla. Top-seeded Judah Heeg of Lemont awaits Weatherford in the consolation quarterfinals and stands between the Pirates standout and a top-six state medal.

Boys basketball

Pekin 43, Streator 42: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs lost a one-point, back-and-forth game to the Dragons to finish the regular season 13-17.

Joe Hoekstra broke Streator’s single-season rebound record with 11 Friday, also scoring a team-best 18 points. Brennen Stillwell added 14 points.

Streator plays Ottawa in the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Streator senior Joe Hoekstra

Streator senior Joe Hoekstra (Provided by Streator High School)

Parkview Christian 60, Leland 56: At Yorkville, the Panthers lost a close nonconference game despite a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double from Declan Brennan, plus 10 points courtesy of Gunnar Swenson.

Serena 57, Gardner-S. Wilmington 46: At Serena, the host Huskers prevailed on senior night, extending a nine-point halftime lead to 14 by the close of the third quarter.

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 27 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.