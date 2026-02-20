Marquette’s Wesley Janick, Sandwich’s Cooper Corder reach semifinals at state: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Marquette’s Wesley Janick and Sandwich’s Cooper Corder both reach semifinals at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament in Champaign on Thursday.

Janick opened with a 5-4 decision at 120 pounds over Murphysboro’s Paxton Pyatt before recording a 15-3 major decision over Petersburg PORTA’s Kainin Fillbright in the quarterfinals.

Sandwich’s Cooper Corder pinned Auburn’s Trey Boston with 34 seconds left in the opening period of his first match at 150. He then advanced to the semifinals with a medical forfeit over Chicago Hope’s Santori Knight.

The Crusaders’ Alex Schaefer defeated Murphysboro’s Caybren Hubbard by a 13-2 major decision in his first match at 215 but suffered a first-period pinfall defeat to Coal City’s Cade Poyner to fall to the wrestlebacks.

Sandwich’s Joshua Kotalik fell 4-2 in his 175 opener to Pontiac’s Lucas Maier to move to the wrestlebacks.

Seneca 120-pounder and top-seeded Raiden Terry opened with an 18-2 technical fall win over Heyworth’s Emmett Roeder, but then suffered a late third-period takedown in a 3-1 loss to Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel in the quarterfinals to drop to the wrestlebacks.

Landen Venecia lost his opener at 190 by major decision, 18-7 to Red Bud’s Daniel Jackson, while teammate Chase Rod fell in a late first-period pinfall to Decatur Unity Christian’s Clinton VerHeecke. Both Venecia and Rod will also continue in wrestlebacks.

In Class 2A, Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford fell 4-1 in overtime to Marion’s Evan Francis but will continue in wrestlebacks.

Boys basketball

Nolan Price (J.T. Pedelty)

Woodland 90, Earlville 46: At Earlville, Warriors senior Nolan Price made program single-game record of 11 shots from beyond the arc and finished with school record 40 points, while Nate Berry hit a half dozen triples and finished with 28 points in the big win over the Red Raiders.

Woodland (21-9), which now has the most wins in a regular season since the 2009-10 season, finished with 19 made 3-pointers to set the program single-game mark while also eclipsing the single-season mark with 258.

Colton Fruit had 12 points, five assists and three steals for Earlville (1-28), while Logan May had 12 points.

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Newark 48: At Aurora, the Norsemen led 19-15 after one period and 27-26 at halftime but were outscored 14-6 in the third by the host Chargers.

Newark (15-15) was led by Cody Kulbartz (18 points, seven rebounds), Reggie Chapman (17 points, seven assists) and Jimmy Kath (11 points).