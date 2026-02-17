Ottawa Art League seeks entries for 68th annual art show

The Ottawa Art League is seeking adult amateur artists to enter the 68th Annual Town & Country Art Show on June 6.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St. in Ottawa. The entry deadline is May 31.

Artists may enter one piece for $5 or up to four pieces for $10.

“The show is open to all amateur artists,” the Ottawa Art League said. “First, second, or third place ribbons will be awarded to each entry and a Best of Show, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall will be named.”

The judge will critique the art and talk with artists about their work, providing feedback to help artists improve and reach their artistic goals.

This year’s show will be judged by Streator-area artist Nadler Petit-Dieu.

For further details and a printable entry form, visit www.OttawaArtLeague.org under Town & Country Show.

The Ottawa Art League meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Open Space Gallery on Madison in downtown Ottawa.