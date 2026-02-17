Folk singer Ava Easter closes Festival 56 Sound Stage series

Ava Easter, a 26-year-old folk and indie singer-songwriter from Metamora, will perform the final show in Festival 56’s 2025-2026 Sound Stage series on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Grace Theater in Princeton. (Photo provided by Ron McCutchan)

The performance was rescheduled from its original January date due to the weather.

Easter has built a devoted following in the Peoria music and kakaoke scenes, drawing audiences with her brutally honest lyrics and raw guitar and vocals.

“A firm believer of no subject being too difficult to relive and find catharsis in through music, she has formed a devoted fan base drawn to her brutally honest lyrics and raw guitar and vocals,” Festival 56 said.

Admission is $15 per person. Tickets may be reserved online at www.festival56.com or purchased at the door. The box office will open one hour before the show.

The Grace Theater is located at 316 S. Main Street in Princeton.