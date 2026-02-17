Another brush fire contained in Princeton on Monday, no injuries reported

Firefighters from Princeton and neighboring departments responded to a brush fire on Monday afternoon, the second Princeton brush fire in less than a week. The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. (Shaw Media)

Firefighters from multiple departments responded on Monday afternoon to a rapidly spreading brush fire along 1355 North Avenue in the southeast part of Princeton.

According to a news release from the Princeton Fire Department, the call came in just before 4 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find flames moving quickly up a hillside, pushing toward a fence line and a neighboring property.

Firefighters began initial suppression efforts on foot using hand tools. Once fire trucks were able to gain better access, crews deployed booster lines to knock down the flames and stop the fire from spreading, according to the release.

With help from Wyanet and Malden fire departments, the fire was brought under control at approximately 4:18 p.m. and extinguished at 4:30 p.m. Crews cleared the scene just after 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Notably, this is the second brush fire in a week in Princeton, with a larger fire being put out last Tuesday.