Putnam County library hosts reading program with therapy dog

The Putnam County Public Library District invites families to “Tales with Tails – Read to Hobo” on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Granville Branch.

Young readers are encouraged to bring a favorite book or choose one from the library’s collection to read aloud to Hobo, a therapy dog.

“Reading to a therapy dog provides a relaxed, supportive setting where children can practice their skills, build confidence, and develop a love of reading without pressure,” the library said.

The program offers a fun and encouraging way for children to strengthen literacy skills while enjoying time with a friendly companion.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.