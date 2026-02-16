Shaw Local

Putnam County library hosts reading program with therapy dog

Children invited to read to Hobo at Granville Branch on Feb. 28

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District invites families to “Tales with Tails – Read to Hobo” on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Granville Branch.

Young readers are encouraged to bring a favorite book or choose one from the library’s collection to read aloud to Hobo, a therapy dog.

“Reading to a therapy dog provides a relaxed, supportive setting where children can practice their skills, build confidence, and develop a love of reading without pressure,” the library said.

The program offers a fun and encouraging way for children to strengthen literacy skills while enjoying time with a friendly companion.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.

