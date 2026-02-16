Putnam County library hosts bird feeder craft program

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch invites the public to the “Bird Snack Station” on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m.

Participants will create their own pinecone bird feeders and learn simple ways to attract and observe local birds throughout the season.

“Suitable for all ages, this hands-on program provides all the materials needed for a fun, educational way to connect with nature and welcome more feathered visitors to the backyard this winter,” the library said.

For more information, contact the McNabb Branch at 815-339-2038. The library is located at 322 W. Main Street, McNabb.