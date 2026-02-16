Shaw Local

Putnam County library hosts bird feeder craft program

Families invited to create pinecone feeders at McNabb Branch on Feb. 25

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch invites the public to the “Bird Snack Station” on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m.

Participants will create their own pinecone bird feeders and learn simple ways to attract and observe local birds throughout the season.

“Suitable for all ages, this hands-on program provides all the materials needed for a fun, educational way to connect with nature and welcome more feathered visitors to the backyard this winter,” the library said.

For more information, contact the McNabb Branch at 815-339-2038. The library is located at 322 W. Main Street, McNabb.

