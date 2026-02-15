Putnam County library screens Peace Corps documentary

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will host a free screening of “The Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps” on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m.

The documentary chronicles the history and impact of the Peace Corps from its founding during the Kennedy administration to its evolution as a global force for service and international understanding.

“Covering more than six decades of history, the film explores how the agency adapted through periods of political and social change while remaining committed to its core mission,” the library said.

Narrated by Academy Award-nominated actress Annette Bening, the film features interviews with volunteers, staff and former directors, including former President Jimmy Carter — whose mother and grandson both served in the Peace Corps — and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Archival footage and historic speeches, including the enduring words of John F. Kennedy, whose call to service inspired the agency’s creation, bring additional depth to the story.

The film runs 1 hour and 47 minutes and is not rated.

The screening is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.