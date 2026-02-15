Putnam County library launches book club exploring American Revolution

Putnam County Public Library District is launching a new teen book club focused on American history and civic engagement.

“Chapter250: Reading America’s Story Together” will meet Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at the McNabb Branch. The group is open to participants ages 13 through 19, with a virtual option available via Zoom.

This month’s selection is “Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson. The novel follows 13-year-old Isabel, who is enslaved at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War and determined to secure freedom for herself and her sister.

“Set at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, the novel follows thirteen-year-old Isabel, who is enslaved and determined to secure freedom for herself and her sister,” the library said. “After her sister is sold away, Isabel takes extraordinary risks, secretly spying on those in power in hopes of gaining liberty for them both.”

Before the discussion, participants will watch a 26-minute preview from the 2025 PBS documentary “American Revolution,” directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. The preview explores religion and religious diversity in the 18th century.

Copies of the book are available at the McNabb Branch, located at 322 W. Main Street, McNabb.

For more information, call 815-339-2038. To participate via Zoom, register at https://shorturl.at/uyXwx