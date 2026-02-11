Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator man reported missing died of cold exposure after crash, autopsy finds

Authorities say no foul play is suspected as investigation continues

Concepcion Villa Herrera

Concepcion Villa Herrera (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A Streator man who was reported missing following a car crash in January died as a result of exposure with no signs of trauma, La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch said in a news release Wednesday.

Concepcion V. Herrera, 50, of Streator, was reported missing Jan. 11 after being involved in a motor vehicle crash nearby.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they had found and identified Herrera’s remains.

The sheriff’s office, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, conducted multiple searches of the area over the past month.

Ploch said a preliminary forensic investigative autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicates that he died of cold exposure due to entrapment and concealment within a tree, sustained after he left the scene of a non-traumatic automobile crash as the driver of a car.

“Further lab and toxicology results are pending the final cause of death. There is no current indication of foul play or trauma to the decedent,” he said.

Ploch said the incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit.

La Salle CountyBreakingMyWebTimes

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.