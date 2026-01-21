Streator man missing after car accident in Utica

Authorities are searching for a missing Streator man after he was involved in a car accident last weekend, La Salle County Detective Sergeant Kye Denault said.

Concepcion Villa Herrera, 50, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Sunday after his vehicle was involved in an accident at the roundabout on Route 6 and 178 in Utica.

A nearby business captured video of an individual walking north toward Interstate 80, Denault said.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has searched the ground and air surrounding the crash site with the assistance of search and cadaver dogs. No new information has been discovered.

Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and grey Nike windbreaker, blue jeans and white Jordan shoes with red and black trim.

Anyone with information or who has recent contact with Herrera is asked to call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.