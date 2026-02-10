Missing Streator man found dead in rural Utica

The body of a Streator man reported missing Jan. 11 has been located in rural Utica, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

The body of a Streator man reported missing Jan. 11 has been located in rural Utica, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

In an early-evening press release, Sheriff Adam Diss said deputies were dispatched at 11:29 a.m. to a rural Utica address for a person found deceased on the property.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office responded to this address. Investigators determined the deceased to be Concepcion Villa Herrera, 50, of Streator, who was reported missing after being involved in a motor vehicle accident nearby.

Concepcion was last seen on this day running from the vehicle on foot prior to police arriving on the scene, Diss said.

The sheriff’s office, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, conducted multiple searches of the area over the past month.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at the McLean County Morgue. The matter is still under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

Updates will be provided once they become available regarding the findings of the autopsy related to cause of death.