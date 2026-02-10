The path ahead: IHSA postseason schedules for our Illinois Valley girls basketball teams

Here is a schedule of the paths ahead for our Illinois Valley girls basketball teams this postseason:
Saturday, Feb. 14
2A St. Bede Regional – #10 Monmouth-Roseville at #7 Kewanee 1 p.m., #11 Rockridge at #6 St. Bede 3:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – #9 Rock Falls at #8 Mendota noon; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – #9 Hall at #8 Erie-Prophetstown 11 a.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – #9 Coal City at #8 Peotone 11 a.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – #11 Momence at #6 Clifton Central 2 p.m., #10 Grace Christian at #7 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland TBA; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – #9 Grant Park at #8 Hoopeston Area noon, #12 Donovan at #5 Fieldcrest 3 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – #11 Putnam Co. at #5 Dwight 10 a.m., #7 Marquette at #10 Gardner-S. Wilmington 3 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #12 Newark at #6 Serena noon, #9 Earlville at #8 Henry-Sen. 1 p.m.; 1A Galva Regional – #9 Stark Co. at #8 AlWood (at Woodhull) 11:30 a.m., #12 Galva at #6 Polo 2 p.m., #13 Morrison at #4 Bureau Valley 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 16
3A La Salle-Peru Regional – #2 Sterling vs. #7 La Salle-Peru 6 p.m., #3 Ottawa vs. #6 Plano 7:30 p.m.; 3A Metamora Regional – #1 Metamora vs. #8 Streator 6 p.m., #4 Kankakee vs. #5 Morris 7:30 p.m.; 2A Winnebago Regional – #2 Winnebago vs. #7 Sandwich 6 p.m., #3 Stillman Valley vs. #5 Oregon 7:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Alleman vs. Monmouth-Roseville/Kewanee winner 6:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – #1 Byron vs. Rock Falls/Mendota winner 6 p.m., #4 Rockford Lutheran vs. #6 Somonauk/Leland 7:30 p.m.; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – #1 PB Riverdale vs. Hall/Erie-P’town winner 6 p.m., #4 Mercer Co. vs. #5 Sherrard 7:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – #1 Manteno vs. Coal City/Peotone winner 6 p.m., #4 Wilmington vs. #5 Seneca 7:30 p.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – #2 Roanoke-Benson vs. Grace/FCW winner 6 p.m., #3 Tri-Point vs. Momence/Clifton Central winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – #1 Cissna Park vs. Grant Park/Hoopeston winner 6 p.m., #4 Iroquois West vs. Donovan/Fieldcrest winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – #2 Parkview Christian vs. GSW/Marquette winner 6 p.m., #3 Amboy vs. Putnam Co./Dwight winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #1 Midland vs. Earlville/Henry-Sen. winner 6 p.m., #4 Yorkville Christian vs. Newark/Serena winner 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 17
2A St. Bede Regional – #3 Princeton vs. Rockridge/St. Bede winner 6:30 p.m.; 1A Galva Regional – #1 Newman Central vs. Stark Co./AlWood winner 6 p.m., Morrison/BV winner vs. Galva/Polo winner 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 19
3A La Salle-Peru Regional – championship: 6 p.m..; 3A Metamora Regional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Winnebago Regional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – championship: 6:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 20
1A Galva Regional – championship: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 24
3A Galesburg Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Iroquois West Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Eastland Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 26
3A Galesburg Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Iroquois West Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Eastland Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.
Monday, March 2
3A Kankakee Supersectional – 6:30 p.m.; 2A Wilmington Supersectional – 6 p.m.; 1A Bureau Valley Supersectional – 6 p.m.; 1A Dundee-Crown Supersectional – 6 p.m.
Friday, March 6
IHSA State Finals (CEFCU Arena, Normal)
Saturday, March 7
IHSA State Finals (CEFCU Arena, Normal)