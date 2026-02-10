The path ahead: IHSA postseason schedules for our Illinois Valley girls basketball teams

L-P's Giovanna Grebner (11) dribbles the ball toward the rim as Madie Gibson (4) of Princeton defends Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Sellett Gymnasium in La Salle. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Here is a schedule of the paths ahead for our Illinois Valley girls basketball teams this postseason:

Saturday, Feb. 14

2A St. Bede Regional – #10 Monmouth-Roseville at #7 Kewanee 1 p.m., #11 Rockridge at #6 St. Bede 3:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – #9 Rock Falls at #8 Mendota noon; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – #9 Hall at #8 Erie-Prophetstown 11 a.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – #9 Coal City at #8 Peotone 11 a.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – #11 Momence at #6 Clifton Central 2 p.m., #10 Grace Christian at #7 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland TBA; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – #9 Grant Park at #8 Hoopeston Area noon, #12 Donovan at #5 Fieldcrest 3 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – #11 Putnam Co. at #5 Dwight 10 a.m., #7 Marquette at #10 Gardner-S. Wilmington 3 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #12 Newark at #6 Serena noon, #9 Earlville at #8 Henry-Sen. 1 p.m.; 1A Galva Regional – #9 Stark Co. at #8 AlWood (at Woodhull) 11:30 a.m., #12 Galva at #6 Polo 2 p.m., #13 Morrison at #4 Bureau Valley 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16

3A La Salle-Peru Regional – #2 Sterling vs. #7 La Salle-Peru 6 p.m., #3 Ottawa vs. #6 Plano 7:30 p.m.; 3A Metamora Regional – #1 Metamora vs. #8 Streator 6 p.m., #4 Kankakee vs. #5 Morris 7:30 p.m.; 2A Winnebago Regional – #2 Winnebago vs. #7 Sandwich 6 p.m., #3 Stillman Valley vs. #5 Oregon 7:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Alleman vs. Monmouth-Roseville/Kewanee winner 6:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – #1 Byron vs. Rock Falls/Mendota winner 6 p.m., #4 Rockford Lutheran vs. #6 Somonauk/Leland 7:30 p.m.; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – #1 PB Riverdale vs. Hall/Erie-P’town winner 6 p.m., #4 Mercer Co. vs. #5 Sherrard 7:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – #1 Manteno vs. Coal City/Peotone winner 6 p.m., #4 Wilmington vs. #5 Seneca 7:30 p.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – #2 Roanoke-Benson vs. Grace/FCW winner 6 p.m., #3 Tri-Point vs. Momence/Clifton Central winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – #1 Cissna Park vs. Grant Park/Hoopeston winner 6 p.m., #4 Iroquois West vs. Donovan/Fieldcrest winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – #2 Parkview Christian vs. GSW/Marquette winner 6 p.m., #3 Amboy vs. Putnam Co./Dwight winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #1 Midland vs. Earlville/Henry-Sen. winner 6 p.m., #4 Yorkville Christian vs. Newark/Serena winner 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

2A St. Bede Regional – #3 Princeton vs. Rockridge/St. Bede winner 6:30 p.m.; 1A Galva Regional – #1 Newman Central vs. Stark Co./AlWood winner 6 p.m., Morrison/BV winner vs. Galva/Polo winner 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

3A La Salle-Peru Regional – championship: 6 p.m..; 3A Metamora Regional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Winnebago Regional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – championship: 6:30 p.m.; 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Port Byron Riverdale Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Clifton Central Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Fieldcrest Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

1A Galva Regional – championship: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

3A Galesburg Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Iroquois West Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 1A Eastland Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

3A Galesburg Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Iroquois West Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Eastland Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.

Monday, March 2

3A Kankakee Supersectional – 6:30 p.m.; 2A Wilmington Supersectional – 6 p.m.; 1A Bureau Valley Supersectional – 6 p.m.; 1A Dundee-Crown Supersectional – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6

IHSA State Finals (CEFCU Arena, Normal)

Saturday, March 7

IHSA State Finals (CEFCU Arena, Normal)