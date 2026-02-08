Princeton’s Abby Harris, Jadelyn Klingenberg, PC’s Ella Erwin advance to sectional: Saturday’s BCR Roundup

Princeton's Jadeyn Klingenberg (right) and teammate Abby Harris advanced to sectionals with fourth place finishes at the Geneseo Regional on Saturday. (Brian Hurley)

Girls Wrestling

At Geneseo: Princeton’s Abby Harris (118 pounds) and Jadelyn Klingenberg (125) both placed fourth at the Geneseo Regional to advance to next week’s DeKalb Sectional.

At Normal: Putnam County senior Ella Erwin placed second at the Normal West Regional to advance to the DeKalb Sectional. She finished 2-2 on the day with both losses to Addison Davis of Minooka, including the title match.

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 58, Wethersfield 50: The Storm spotted the Geese a 14-1 lead and rallied to win the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament in Abingdon, making a 21-point turnaround.

Libby Endress led the Storm with 23 points. Emily Wright added 10 points and six combined 3s from Brooke Helms, Ashlyn Maupin, Emma Mussche and Kadyn Haage helped as well.

The Storm (21-6) will play the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between host A-Town and Princeville for the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Bede 55, Parkview Christian Academy 45: The Bruins rallied from a 23-17 halftime deficit behind senior guard Lili McClain (23 points) for a nonconference victory at St. Bede on Saturday.

Also for St. Bede (17-11), Parker McClain had 11 points and Savannah Bray and Ava Balestri added eight each.

Sherrard 56, Hall 28: Charlie Pellegrini scored 11 points, Caroline Morris had seven and Natalia Morris six in defeat for the Red Devils in Spring Valley.

L-P 43, Princeton 26: The Cavs (11-13) seized a big lead early and never gave it up on the way to nonconference victory over the Tigresses in LaSalle.

L-P’s Drew Depenbrock had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds with Alexus Hines adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 54, Ridgeview 18: Logan Philhower had 19 points, Wyatt Birkey had 10, Blaker Foster nine and Carson Gruber eight as the Storm won big in Lincoln Trail Conference play at the Storm Cellar.

On Friday, BV beat West Central 51-28 at the varsity level and 47-33 in the sophomore game in Biggsville.

PCA 64, LaMoille JV 43: Matthew Gibson scored a career-high 28 points to lead Princeton Christian Academy to victory at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday morning.

Also for PCA (6-6), Trustin Crew had 14 points and Santi Slevin added 12.

Colton Ladson had 15 points and Dom Steele added 13 for LaMoille.