Optimal Health hosts grand reopening with expanded product offerings

Lori Rumbold, owner and operator of Optimal Health in Princeton, shows off some of her new grocery items. (Katlyn Sanden)

Optimal Health is hosting a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in Princeton.

Owner Lori Rumbold joined a purchasing cooperative for independent organic and natural food retailers, more than doubling her grocery offerings, according to the store.

The expanded inventory includes organic frozen fruits and vegetables, heat-and-eat meals, pizza, specialty breads, beef, salmon, cod, walleye, A2 milk, kefir, cheeses, butters, snacks, chocolate, coffee, soups, baking products, pastas, sauces, household cleaners, pet care items, supplements and essential oils.

Representatives from BrothersNuts in La Salle, Cows Coffee in Wyanet and Umland Cheese in Danvers will be present. Representatives sampling immune and pain products will be available.

Kids can participate in a scavenger hunt and win a prize.

