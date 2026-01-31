Marseilles library events set for February

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host several events and programs in February. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library will host several events and programs in February.

The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 16, for Presidents’ Day.

Storytimes are set for 10 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 5, 12, and 12. The storytimes feature crafts and themed stories by Ms Becky. Snacks will be served.

Crafternoon events will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Attendees can create crafts and play games. Snacks will be served. The events are open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A Dungeons and Dragons program is being held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The Dungeons and Dragons campaign will be led by Mr. Scott. The program is intended for students in junior high and high school.

The library board’s next meeting will begin at 5 p.m.on Monday, Feb. 9.

A storytime is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Participants will be able to listen to cold-weather activities stories. A snack will be served.

Registration for events is required. To register, call 815-795-4437.