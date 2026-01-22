Donkey basketball returning to Seneca High School

(File photo) Jenna Weets, celebrity for the Morrison School Faculty team, puts up a shot while riding her donkey during the Donkey Basketball Game on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Photos by Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

For the first time since the 1990s, donkey basketball will return to Seneca.

The game doubles as a fundraiser for Seneca FFA. It will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Seneca High School’s west campus, also know as the old high school.

Unsure what this basketball game will look like?

Unlike a traditional basketball game, players ride donkeys while trying to score.

“The donkeys can be pretty stubborn, so it’s not going to be as fast-paced as a normal basketball game,” said Cally Hatton, a Seneca FFA member helping to organize the event. “But that’s what makes it funny and fun to watch.”

Four teams will compete in a tournament Saturday night.

One team is made up of current FFA officers and alumni, while another features a combined squad from the Seneca and Mazon fire departments. Teachers from local Seneca schools will join forces to form a third team. Rounding out the competition are members of Village Church in Seneca.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the FFA will open a food stand ahead of the game featuring its popular pork chops, giving families a chance to grab dinner and secure a good seat before the action begins.

All proceeds will go to the FFA and its events and projects. For more information, visit the FFA’s Facebook page.

Advance tickets are for sale online and cost $10 vs. $15 at the door. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.