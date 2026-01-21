Streator, Marquette, Woodland, boys hoops among Tuesday winners: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 57, Peotone 51: At Peotone on Tuesday, the visiting Bulldogs (8-9 overall, 7-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) built a 15-point halftime advantage and then held on to remain alone atop the ICE standings.

LA Moton with 14 points, Christian Bruton with 12, Joe Hoesktra with 11 and Jack Studnicki with 10 all scored in double digits for Streator. Brennen Stillwell added eight points for the Bulldogs, who host Lisle this Friday night and Rochelle on Saturday afternoon.

Leland 68, Henry-Sen. 64: At Leland, the host Panthers topped the Mallards for the nonconference victory.

Declan Brennan notched another double-double for Leland, posting 20 points and 16 rebounds. Hayden Spoonmore with 17 points and Gunnar Swenson with 15 also paced the victors.

Marquette 82, Somonauk 22: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders steamrolled the Bobcats to improve to 13-5 on the winter.

Griffin Dobberstein (14 points), Alec Novotney (13), Luke McCullough (11) and Caden Durdan (10) all scored in double digits for Marquette, with Ben Walker adding nine points and Matt Graham eight.

Marquette – which visits another Little Ten Conference team, Newark, on Thursday – led 24-5 after one quarter and 40-9 at halftime.

Woodland 62, Serena 48: At the Warrior Dome, the host Warriors moved to 13-6 with the nonconference victory led by a 27-point night from Nate Berry.

Jaron Follmer added 14 points and Noah Decker nine for Woodland, which led by 13 at the half.

Payton Twait scored 15 points and Cash Raikes 14 to pace Serena.

Seneca 59, Newark 49: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish earned the nonconference triumph led by Blayden Simek’s 14 points, Cam Shriey’s 13 points and a 20-point, 11-rebound performance courtesy of Zeb Maxwell.

Reggie Chapman (15 points, six assists), Cody Kulbartz (14 points, three blocked shots) and Jimmy Kath (11 points, six rebounds) led Newark in defeat.

Girls basketball

Newark 34, IMSA 28: At Serena in the consolation semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournmament, the Norsemen prevailed to earn a spot in Friday’s consolation game against Earlville.

Serena 48, Earlville 27: At Serena in the consolation semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the host Huskers earned a place in Thursday’s championship semifinals against top-seeded Somonauk/Leland with the win over the Red Raiders.

Anna Hjerpe and Parker Twait each scored 16 points to lead Serena. Kendall Whiteaker added nine in the triumph.

La Salle-Peru 48, Streator 25: At Pops Dale Gymnasum, the host Bulldogs fell to their former conference rivals.

Girls bowling

Streator 2,091, Lisle 1,853: At Lisle, the visiting Bowlin’ Bulldogs were victorious led by a 446 series (200 high game) from Lily Michael and a 392 series courtesy of Giselle Guadarrama.