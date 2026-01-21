Construction begins on Ottawa Chipotle

A view of the new Chipotle restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Ottawa. The new business is located between Thorton's and Tapatios on Etna Road. (Scott Anderson)

Construction has begun at the site of a future Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to Ottawa. After the Ottawa City Council approved the project last June, the wheels began turning on construction earlier this month.

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be building its Ottawa location at 106 W. Etna Road, between Thorntons and Tapatios.

Developers are continuing construction on the site with no definitive timetable for when the building will be complete or when the restaurant will open for business.

“I’m excited that Chipotle saw an opportunity in our community,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said. “This is a great sign that Ottawa is entering a new phase of growth and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

Hasty said he is encouraged by the consistent progress made at the construction site.

Chipotle is just the latest new addition to the restaurant scene in Ottawa. Roosty’s Chicken & Shakes opened its newest location in Ottawa on Columbus St. earlier in January.

Mayor Hasty said that more projects such as Roosty’s and Chipotle are in the pipeline.

A view of the new Chipotle restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Ottawa. The new business is located between Thorton's and Tapatios on Etna Road. (Scott Anderson)

“We have the south side project at the corner of McKinley and [Route] 23 that’s currently working with our Economic Development Department,” Hasty said. “There are still plans being discussed with the developers for the corner of Columbus and W. Superior.”