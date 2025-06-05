Chipotle to open new location in Ottawa

The vacant lot at 106 W. Etna Road in Ottawa, located between Thornton’s and Tapatios, will soon be home to a new Chipotle with a mobile order pickup window. (Bill Freskos)

A new Chipotle restaurant is officially coming to Ottawa after Ottawa City Council gave final approval on Tuesday night, following a positive recommendation from the plan commission last week.

The popular fast-casual restaurant plans to build on a vacant lot at 106 W. Etna Road, between Thorntons and Tapatios.

It will include a pickup window, not a traditional drive-thru, for customers who order ahead using the Chipotle app or website.

Michael Cairo, property owner, explained the setup during the plan commission meeting last week.

“It’s not a typical drive-thru. You don’t wait in line to order. You’re told when to pull up after placing an order through the app,” Cairo said.

The site will also include four marked parking spots in front of the building for customers grabbing mobile orders. Drivers will be encouraged to loop around the building to exit.

The restaurant will occupy one unit of a planned commercial duplex on the property.

City officials were glad to see development finally moving forward on the lot, which has sat empty for years.

There’s no word yet on when construction will start.