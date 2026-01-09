Roosty’s in Ottawa to open this weekend

Roosty’s Chicken & Shakes hopes to open its second location in Ottawa by the end of the year. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Roosty’s Chicken will celebrate the grand opening of its Ottawa location on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 2749 Columbus St.

The relatively new chicken spot will have grand opening promotions on Sunday. The first 50 customers will receive $20 giveaways, and attendees will also have a chance to enter a raffle for a $100 gift card.

Roosty’s opened its first location in Minooka last year, Ottawa will be its second location. The restaurant serves chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and jumbo wings. The larger kitchen will allow both grilled and fried options.

Sides include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fries, and loaded fries. Roosty’s offers five milkshake flavors, plus seasonal options like pistachio and banana pudding.

Roosty’s Chicken is located at 2749 Columbus St. and its regular hours will be Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m.–9 p.m.