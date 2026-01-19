Bureau County Property Transfers: Dec. 16-31, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 16, 2025

Donna Clinton (tr), Debra King (tr) and Carol Sampo Revocable Trust to Joyce Sondgeroth, trustees’ deed, Lot 4 in Haefner’s First Subdivision in LaMoille, $180,000.

Dec. 17, 2025

Rejoice in Rest LLC to Wyatt Davis, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in West Addition in Tiskilwa, $102,000.

Gerri Herren (decd) and Scott Mecum (ex) to Brush Creek Investments LLC, executor deed, Lot 5 in South Addition in Kasbeer, $15,000.

Terry Anderson and Kurt Peterson to Alexander and Patrick Fisch, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 1 and part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Yerk’s Addition in Walnut, $95,000.

Marilyn Birkey (decd) and Joseph Birkey (ex) to Evan Ringle, executor deed, Lot 15 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $135,900.

Michael Henneberry to Maria Henneberry and Adrian Vargas, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $140,000.

Peter Rousonelos to Dana and Jacob Gustafson, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $50,000.

TJH Properties LLC to Dana and Jacob Gustafson, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $80,000.

Linda Carlson to Judith and Rick Rediger, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 8 in Tomlinson’s Second Addition in Mineral, $170,000.

Dec. 18, 2025

Mark Baltikauski to Heng Mei LLC, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 120 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $20,000.

Dec. 19, 2025

Michael Maynard to Jacob and Tiana Holschlag, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Greenville Township, $406,455.

Lance VanderMeersch, Michael VanderMeersch and Michele VanderMeersch to Diana and Scott Piper, joint tenancy deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 5 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $155,000.

Dec. 22, 2025

Victor Gonzalez Jr. and Victor Gonzalez to Mark and Megan Freeman, warranty deed, Lot 28 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $225,000.

Michael Maynard to Kevin and Treva Kennedy, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Greenville Township and part of Section 29 in Greenville Township, $708,000.

Aaron Allicks to Stanley Allen, warranty deed, part of Lot ``16 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $5,000.

Heather Kuhar (adm), Tarrilyn Kuhar (decd), Tarrilyn Kuhar Estate and Shelley Pozzi (adm) to Giovanni Alfano, administrator’s deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 6 in Second Park Addition in DePue, $10,000.

United Community Bank to Skyler Brazel, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 8, part of Lot 1 in Block 8, Lot 4 in Block 8, part of Lot 5 in Block 8 and part of Lot 2 in Block 8 in Tiskilwa, $41,050.

Dec. 23, 2025

Dustin Williams to Kevin Alvarez Sr., warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Bird Haven East Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.

Scott Hult to Brandie and Robert Lanier, warranty deed, part of Lot 49 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $178,000.

Joseph Kunkel (POA) and Michael Kunkel to Reajean Glynn, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 16 and part of Lot 8 in Block 16 in North Addition in Princeton, $118,500.

Monterey Mushrooms Inc. and Monterey Mushrooms LLC to Sundog Roamer LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 21 and parts of Section 22 in Selby Township, $974,100.

Fritz Rentals LLC and Lori Fritz to Antonio Acosta and Alexis Perez, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Princeton, $105,000.

Gregory Cromwell to Blackheart Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 15, Lot 16, Lot 17 and part of Lot 10 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $94,000.

Riley Klein to Samuel Klein, warranty deed, Lots 36 and 40 in LaMoille, $65,000.

Dec. 24, 2025

Andrew Schmitt to TMHL LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 33 in Selby Township, $162,000.

Amber Edgcomb and Amber Miskowiec to Anthony Biagi, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 13 in Ladd, $7,998.

Kimberly and Robert Moore to Karl and Patricia Kusek, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Arispie Township, $125,000.

Dec. 29, 2025

Chelsea Cusick to Deanna Cox and Charles Cusick, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 1, part of Lot 6 in Block 1 and part of Lot 7 in Block 1 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $311,000.

Walter Raineri (decd) and Patricia Raineri to DCR Enterprises, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 10 in Hill’s Addition in Spring Valley, $72,500.

Hawthorne Real Estate LLC and Lyle Sitterly Jr. to Regina and Thomas Hinkey, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 3, part of Lot 17 in Block 3, Lot 19 in Block 3, Lot 20 in Block 3 and Lot 21 in Block 3 in Nelson’s Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Dec. 30, 2025

Amanda and Steven Herron to Brandy Lowery and Timothy Murray, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Milo Township, $85,000.

Amanda and Peter Rousonelos to Mary Ann and Rick Cernovich, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 10 in Block 13 in Sheffield, $82,000.

Dec. 31, 2025

Donielle and Joseph Fritz to Aubrey and Danny Reyes, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $234,000.