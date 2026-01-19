Bureau County Property Transfers: Dec. 1-15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 1, 2025

Susan Cappetto to Kyle Hancock, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 9 in Cherry, $150,000.

Kelly Morris, Michael Morris and Kelly Sissel to Colton and Michelle Kuhne, joint tenancy deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Union Addition in Princeton, $205,000.

Dec. 3, 2025

J Steven Beckett (POA), Carl Carman, Charles Carman and Prairie Lawn Enterprises LLC to Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Bureau Township, $150,000.

Dec. 5, 2025

Dennis Whittaker to Jeffrey and Vicki Wessel, warranty deed, Section 10 in Manlius Township, $520,000.

Dec. 8, 2025

Mark and Mary Blanchflower to Wiggim Living Trust, Douglas Wiggim (tr) and Patricia Wiggim (tr), warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Wyanet Township, $1,070,680.

Andrew and Reta Hochlan to Todd Schmollinger, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 17 in Spring Valley and part of Lot 14 in Block 17 in Spring Valley, $76,000.

Alyssa and Justin Rubley to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 126 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $67,000.

Dec. 9, 2025

Loretta and Merle Sears to Aaron Sears, warranty deed, parts of Section 32 in Indiantown Township, $100,000.

Lida Hays Dean (decd) and Esther Garavaglia (ex) to Benjamin Endress, executor deed, part of Section 5 in Indiantown Township, part of Section 34 in Concord Township, part of Section 35 in Concord Township, part of Section 34 in Concord Township and part of Section 35 in Concord Township, $2,598,588.

Patrick Schaffer (decd) and Diane Vandenborre (adm) to Baily and Kody Shipp, administrator’s deed, part of Section 6 in Mineral Township, $50,000.

Judy and Wayne Barr to Michael Thacker, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Bureau Township, $15,680.

Janet Ritz to Zachary Crockett and Sean Starbuck, warranty deed, Lots 23 and 24 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $100,000.

Anthony and James Ducanto to Gregory and Pamela Donovan, joint tenancy deed, Lot 87, Lot 88, Lot 89, part of Lot 91 and part of Lot 92 in Tiskilwa, $30,000.

Dennis and Rene Geary to Marci and Timothy Klieber, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $210,000.

Darlene and Thomas Root to Cindy and Scott Smith, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Princeton Township, $399,000.

Coates Family Farm LLC and David Coates to Darren and Kenneth Snyder, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Neponset Township, $1,364,055.

Dec. 10, 2025

Diane May Wallace, Larry Peterson and Ronald Peterson to SFVI LLP, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $528,699.

Diane May Wallace, Larry Peterson and Ronald Peterson to Terry Swearingen, warranty deed, parts of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $1,825,824.

Sharon McIntyre (decd) and Scott McIntyre (ex) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, executor deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $100,000.

Dec. 11, 2025

John and Sarah French to Alyssa Ernat and Jacob Riordan, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 105 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $153,000.

Holli McComber, Joel McComber and Holli Spanier to Yenerich Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Indiantown Township, $595,500.

Dec. 12, 2025

Gerald Quinlan and John Robeson to Judy and Ronald Kaecker, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Ohio Township, $2,528,100.

Tommy Lange to Chad and Gabrielle Cope, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 84 in Princeton, $275,000.

Dec. 15, 2025

Inspira Financial Trust LLC Custodian and Michael Maynard IRA #XX-10533 to P&P Family Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Wyanet Township, $1,094,539.

Michael Maynard (tr) and Michael Maynard Trust to P&P Family Holdings LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Wyanet Township, $597,960.

Eva and Matthew Romagnoli to Carrie Cobane, warranty deed, Lot 110 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $178,900.

Atherton Grain Company Inc. to LMRT LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $123,008.