Stage 212 holds auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Stage 212 will hold auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” on Friday and Saturday in La Salle.

Auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the theater, located at 700 First St., according to director Deb Lenhausen.

The production follows the chaotic opening night of a murder mystery as props malfunction, cues are missed and the set sabotages the performance. The show features fast-paced physical comedy and escalating mayhem.

Lenhausen is casting 11-13 people of various ages and genders for lead and supporting roles, many of which are physically demanding. Auditions will consist of script readings.

Scripts may be checked out through the Stage 212 box office during operational hours: Mondays 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required.

All participants must fill out an online registration form at stage212.org. Character descriptions and other information are available on the website.

All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented April 17-26.

For more information, contact producer Natalie Smigel at producer@stage212.org with “The Play That Goes Wrong” in the subject line.