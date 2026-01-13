Princeton hosts Tiger Cup Scholastic Bowl Tournament with 24 teams

Princeton High School will host the Tiger Cup Scholastic Bowl Tournament on Saturday, with 24 high school teams competing in academic competition. (Photo provided by Trevor Nigus.)

Princeton High School will host the Tiger Cup Scholastic Bowl Tournament on Saturday, with 24 high school teams competing in academic competition.

Teams from across north and central Illinois will participate in a morning round-robin schedule before moving to afternoon championship and consolation rounds, according to the school.

This year’s field includes Princeton, Dunlap, Moline, Coal City, Byron, Mendota, Sherrard, Riverdale, Pecatonica, Eureka, Canton, United Township, Kewanee, Pekin, Geneseo, La Salle-Peru, Erie-Prophetstown, Putnam County, Roanoke-Benson, Sterling, Oregon, Limestone and Annawan.

“This is one of those days where the whole building is just buzzing, you’ve got dozens of kids who are excited to play Scholastic Bowl, coaches reconnecting, and great matches being played all around,” said Head Coach Brody Anderson. “We’re proud to host a tournament that’s competitive, welcoming, and a great experience for every team that makes the trip.”

The tournament doubled its field from 12 to 24 teams this year, Anderson said.

Princeton won the inaugural Tiger Cup last year. Riverdale took second place, Roanoke-Benson took third and La Salle-Peru took fourth.

Scholastic bowl invitational tournaments offer more games and a wider variety of opponents than conference play, allowing students to compete outside their usual schedule.