Zearing scholarship applications available for Bureau County graduates

Applications for the Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship are now available for Bureau County high school graduates planning to attend the University of Illinois. (Manjurul{&pipe}iStock)

Applications for the Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship are now available for Bureau County high school graduates planning to attend the University of Illinois.

Any Bureau County resident who graduates from a county high school, including the Illinois Math and Science Academy, and has been accepted to the University of Illinois is eligible to apply, according to the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education #28.

Completed applications must be received by 4 p.m. May 1. Applications can be submitted to the Regional Office of Education #28 at 107 S. State St., Atkinson, IL 61235, or electronically to Brian Dukes at bdukes@bhsroe.org.

To obtain an application, call the regional office at 309-936-7890.

The scholarship is administered by the Wealth Management Department of Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Princeton and Regional Superintendent Kathy Marshall.