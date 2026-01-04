Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

The Times area prep sports schedule for Jan. 4 through Jan.10, 2026

Plano's Ethan Taxis (3) gets tied up by Streator's Sharonn Morton (3) on a drive to the basket during their Plano Christmas Classic basketball game between Streator at Plano Friday, Dec 26, 2025 in Plano. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By J.T. Pedelty

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, January 5

Boys basketball: Streator at Washington, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Earlville at Yorkville Christian, 6 p.m.; Rock Falls at Ottawa, Pontiac at Streator, Fieldcrest at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Boys bowling: Mendota at Ottawa (Dettore’s Town), 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Somonauk at Kaneland, 5:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Harvard at Sandwich, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 6

Boys basketball: Ottawa at Mendota, Woodland at Leland, Lexington at Dwight, Flanagan-Cornell at Eureka, Fisher at Fieldcrest, Serena at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Woodstock at Sandwich, 6:45 p.m.

Boys bowling: St. Bede at Ottawa (Dettore’s Town), 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Ottawa at Prairie Central, Plano at Seneca, Somonauk at Polo/Forreston, 5:30 p.m.; Yorkville Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7

Boys basketball: Tri-Point at Flanagan-Cornell, Somonauk at Woodland, Earlville at Hiawatha, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Newark at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.; Amboy at Somonauk/Leland, Hiawatha at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Boys bowling: Mendota at Streator (Streator Elks), 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Seneca at Joliet West, 5 p.m.; Sandwich at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Sandwich at Romeoville, 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 8

Girls basketball: Henry-Sen. at Marquette, Newark at Somonauk/Leland, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Streator, Rosary at Sandwich, 6:45 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Seneca, St. Bede at Dwight, FCW at Princeville, Serena at Indian Creek, Leland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, Streator in Manteno quad, Sandwich at Rochelle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, January 9

Boys basketball: Wilmington at Streator, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, Roanoke-Benson at Marquette, St. Bede at Woodland, Seneca at Midland, Henry-Sen. at Dwight, Sandwich at Rochelle, Somonauk at Serena, Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk, Earlville at LaMoille, Leland at DePue, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sycamore at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boys bowling: Ottawa at DeKalb, 4 p.m.

Girls bowling: Rochelle at Streator (Streator Elks), 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Ottawa in Princeton’s PIT Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 10

Boys basketball: Serena at Hall, 12:30 p.m.; Providence at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.; Dwight at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.; Sandwich at Somonauk, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Earlville at Streator, Dwight at Herscher, 11 a.m.; Rosary at Newark, 1 p.m.; Hall at Serena, 2:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Somonauk, 5 p.m.; Seneca, Fieldcrest in Eastland Shootout

Girls bowling: Ottawa in Sycamore Invitational (Mardi Gras), Streator in Plainfield South’s Cougar Invitational (Town & Country), 9 a.m.

Boys wrestling: Ottawa in Princeton’s PIT Invitational, Streator, Dwight, Sandwich in Prairie Central Hawk Invite, Seneca in Erie Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls wrestling: Ottawa in Conant Invitational, 9 a.m.

