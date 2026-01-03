Ottawa council to vote on annexations, bridge project and Allen Park monument

The Ottawa City Council will hold its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, at City Hall, 301 West Madison Street.

On the agenda are proposed annexations in the Fields Hill Subdivision on the east side of Ottawa, moving forward with the replacement of the Post Street Bridge, approving architects for the new waterfront amphitheater, and voting on a new monument at Allen Park.

The Post Street Bridge just north of Prairie Street was closed in 2024 due to deterioration, and design work for its replacement began last year. Council members are expected to discuss the project during the meeting. However, the timeline for construction and completion remains uncertain.

A public hearing for the Fields Hill annexations is also expected to take place as many annexations have already happened since last year.

The waterfront amphitheater was announced last year by Mayor Robb Hasty, and the city has made small steps since then. Council is expected to vote on an agreement with BCA Architects to move the project forward.

The Allen Park monument would recognize local U.S. submarine veterans.