Phase one of Post Street bridge replacement in Ottawa underway

The Post Street bridge just north of Prairie Street in Ottawa was closed last July due to deterioration. Phase one of the replacement bridge happened Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, when Ottawa City Council approved engineers to go ahead with design work. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The replacement of the Post Street Bridge in Ottawa is officially underway.

Following the closure of the bridge last summer, Ottawa City Council approved the design work for its replacement during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, marking the start of the first phase of the project.

The original bridge was considered irreparable because of deterioration, leaving city officials with only one option.

The council has moved forward with Chamlin & Associates to provide the engineering services for the project. The Illinois Valley based engineering company is expected to go forward with design work as the first phase of reconstruction.

Once the design phase is completed, the city will pursue an Illinois Department of Transportation construction grant funding to help finance the project, with more engineering work following.

The project was once estimated to take at least 12 months from design to construction, with an expected completion by July.

The bridge will remain closed to traffic throughout all engineering and construction phases.