La Salle council to discuss water main project, local raffles in first meeting of the year

The La Salle City Council will hold its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 5, at City Hall, 745 2nd Street.

Council members will discuss and vote on upcoming raffle licenses for the Knights of Columbus, Lighted Way, the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis, and St. John Baptist La Salle Parish.

A public hearing will be set at the start of the meeting for a proposed water main replacement project.

According to city documents, the project will replace old or undersized mains at various locations across La Salle. The public hearing will include an informational presentation, a review of project findings and the Preliminary Environmental Impact Determination, and a formal request for public comments.

City officials and the consulting engineer will be available to address questions from residents. Written comments can also be submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency within 10 days after the hearing.

City officials will review routine December 2025 reports, including building inspections showing over $7.7 million in construction and police department operations reporting nearly $5,840 in fees and will also vote on bills totaling $474,169.