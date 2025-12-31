La Salle County grand jury: Dec. 30, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Ashley N. Placher, 28, of Spring Valley (three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Andrew K. Mendez, 35, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Mary M. Cornwall, 59, of Deer Grove (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Ellias J. Ochoa, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Dana L. Fox, 41, of DePue (unlawful possession of cannabis; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Douglas D. Blair, 58, of Ottawa (criminal sexual assault)

Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 24, of Ottawa (driving while revoked; obstructing justice)

Jordan A. Girard, 34, of Ottawa (obstructing justice)

Mercedes Hermosillo, 50, of Washburn (driving while revoked)

Joel W. Scott Jr., 30, of Peru (aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery)

Dennis R. Jurgensen, 65, of Mendota (driving while revoked)

Bethany A. Blue, 32, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Taylor M. Pruitt, 30, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Shane M. Ward, 27, of Streator (criminal trespass to a residence)

Leroy E. Persinger Jr., 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Wayne R. Fountain, 40, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Samantha R. Johnson, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Mark W. Schaefer, 62, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Tammy L. Ennis, 50, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Patricia D. Johnson, 38, of Chicago (criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse)

Lorie J. Closen, 41, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Chelsie N. Sharisky, 33, of Streator (three counts of aggravated DUI; driving while suspended)

Tiara A. Gaines, 32, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Ronald C. Mclain, 36, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Jeremy L. Johnson, 43, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Ruemy Duarte Castaneda, 50, of Mendota (controlled substance trafficking; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Shyla M. Knight, 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Dale L. Wheaton, 29, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Basilia S. Rodriguez, 57, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Allen G. Alexander, 43, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)