2025 IV Business Review: Illinois Valley Food and Deli closed less than a year after opening

An aerial view of Illinois Valley Food and Deli on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in La Salle. The store opened on Monday, Aug. 1,9 but closed again in April 2025. (Scott Anderson)

After less than a year in operation, Illinois Food and Deli in La Salle closed on April 30.

Co-owner Nizar Tharani previously told Shaw Local News Network that he owned the business with his partners, Pankaj Chaudhari and Nilesh Chaudhari, both of the Naperville area, and they had experience running restaurants and convenience stores.

The store closed in February 2024 and reopened Aug. 19 under new ownership. The owners invested in a new roof, made structural improvements and replaced refrigeration units.

In July, plans were announced to turn the former grocery store into a family-friendly sports bar and grill. Amber French bought the establishment to make renovations, complete with a full bar and a working kitchen.

Plans fell through, though, and the 1973 property at 235 Third St. is on the market for $1.5 million, according to online listings.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.