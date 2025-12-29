Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 15-31, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Oct. 16, 2025

Nicole Burkey and Thomas Wright to Susan Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $135,000.

Arthur Van Meter to Gregory and Jodi Shule, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 and part of Lot 19 in Glafka’s Addition in Manlius, $39,000.

Patricia Glassmeyer (adm), Patricia Glassmeyer, Daniel Greenback (decd), Mary Greenback (decd) and William Greenback to Princeton High School District, warranty deed, parts of Lot 2 in Block 1 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 99 in Princeton, $60,000.

Oct. 17, 2025

Maureen Harmon to Candis Mueller, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in Smith’s Addition in Princeton, $115,000.

Lydia Henderson and William Viger to Mathew and Paige Harreld, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $250,000.

Oct. 20, 2025

Gary Henderson (decd) and Sylvia Henderson to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 4 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $65,000.

Ronald Lock to Epifanio Martinez, warranty deed, Lots 6, 7 and 8 in Block 22 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $50,000.

Oct. 21, 2025

Joseph Hodge to Maciej Mucha, warranty deed, part of Block 2 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $75,000.

Robin Fisher to Jocelyn Duncan, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 21 in Ohio, $147,000.

Tina Gebhart to Destinee Palmer, warranty deed, parts of Lot 19 in Railroad Subdivision (Lots 1-19) in Malden, $155,000.

Oct. 22, 2025

James Finnegan Jr. (tr) and James Finnegan Trust to Code Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 19 in Milo Township, $691,110.

Michael Nowak and Erin Vache to Kelsey Kowalski, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 2 in Backstrand’s Addition in Princeton, $193,000.

Oct. 23, 2025

Elizabeth Gillan and Robert Ruskusky to Anita and Kyle Colmone, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $200,000.

L Roger Garland to Jason Smith, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 9 and part of Lot 3 in Block 9 in Wyanet, $40,000.

Oct. 24, 2025

Land Trust Number #9192025 and Ryan Marshall (tr) to Gavin Bailey and Quincy Smith, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $94,000.

Barton and Linda Niemuth to Rebekah and Tracy Weyer, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Princeton, $95,000.

James Johnson (adm) and Heidi Johnson (decd) to Eric and Jennifer Mills, administrator’s deed, Lot 15 in Norwood Meadows Phase II, Sec. 29-16-9, in Princeton, $245,000.

Gloria Garcia and Rosendo Maldonado to Rodolfo Martinez, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Hall Township, $410,400.

Oct. 27, 2025

Brad Carrington to Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 17 and part of Lot 5 in Block 17 in Wyanet, $45,000.

James Shipp to Rodolfo Villagomez Orozco, warranty deed, part of Lot 41 in Bureau Valley Junction, $14,000.

Mercier Family Revocable Living Trust, Charles Mercier (tr) and Linda Mercier (tr) to James Ashby Jr. and Amy Ashby, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 33 in Hall Township, $46,000.

Mearle Daum to Mark Porter, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Swanlund Subdivision in LaMoille, $145,000.

Christopher and Wendy Wallace to Dennis and Susan Roadhouse, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Princeton Township, $222,500.

Marcia Burress (tr), Terry Burress (tr), Marcia Burress Trust and Terry Burress Trust to Jessye Griffin, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $147,500.

Oct. 28, 2025

Kelly Hechtner to Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 47 in East Addition in Sheffield, $60,100.

Mary Lopinsky to Junkyard Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Arispie Township, $160,000.

Oct. 29, 2025

J Alfredo Morales to Jose Morales and Margarita Alfaro Morales, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Ohio Township, $55,000.

Steven Lusietto (POA) and Emily Lusietto to Jeremy Fry, warranty deed, Lot 100, part of Lot 101 and part of Lot 95 in LaMoille, $127,500.

Oct. 30, 2025

Charlene Boelens Living Trust, James Boelens (tr), Susan Boelens (tr) and Debra Kopp (tr) to Tellus Demetra LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 12 in Mineral Township, part of Section 7 in Concord Township and part of Section 6 in Concord Township, $2,544,750.

Oct. 31, 2025

Cynthia, James, Lawrence and Marcia De Brock to Karen Sampras, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $220,000.

Nelson Farms of Walnut LLC to AAC Farms of Hennepin LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Walnut Township, $847,550.

Raymond Drew (adm) and William Drew Estate to Richard and Sharon Houdek, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Milo Township, $350,000.

Timothy Goodman to Ashley and Michael Taylor, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $65,000.

Thomas Duff and Lizabeth Valek to Bryce Duff, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Block 4 in West Addition in Princeton, $50,000.